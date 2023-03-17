Maple Weekends in NYS Taking Place March 18-19, 25-26

Maple weekends are taking place this weekend and next in New York State.

Maple Weekends events and activities take place March 18-19 and 25-26, along with other special events and promotions throughout the month.

New York maple producers experienced a record-breaking year in 2022, producing 845,000 gallons of maple syrup. The state continues to rank second in the nation in maple production.

In addition to its ranking for maple production, New York is also home to the largest resource of tappable maple trees within the United States and more than 2,000 maple sugar makers.

To find local Maple Weekend events, visit mapleweekend.nysmaple.com