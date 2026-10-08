Marvin House Holding Fashion Show

The historic Elizabeth Warner Marvin Community House is holding a fashion show this month.

In celebration of its 75th anniversary, the Marvin Community House along with GG My Love of Chautauqua Institution will host an evening of all-season fashions, refreshments and friendship at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, October 15.

The event will feature trendy, contemporary clothing and looks that blend comfort with style.

The evening will also feature a special GG My Love Pop-Up Shop, giving guests an opportunity to browse and purchase fashions and accessories featured in the show.

Proceeds from the show go toward helping preserve the Marvin House.

Seating is limited. Tickets are $15. You can make reservations by calling 716-488-6206 or emailing Marvinhouse@marvinhouse.com.