Marvin House Lunch Program Guest Norma Cummings on ‘Be Safe, Be Prepared’

Retired County Emergency Services Project Coordinator Norma Cummings will present on the topic, “Be Safe, Be Prepared” at the Marvin Community House today.

Cummings worked for the Chautauqua County Office of Emergency Services for 10 years where her main role was emergency response planning for natural disasters, pandemics and threat- based emergencies. During that time, she responded to floods, tornadoes, search events for missing persons, drownings, power outages and the H1N1 influenza outbreak.

Cummings’ presentation will include how to prepare for a variety of life’s emergencies and also will cover available resources people can use to prepare.

The luncheon starts at noon and costs $18 for members and $21 for guests. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 716-488-6206.