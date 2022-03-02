Masks are Optional in Jamestown Public Schools Starting Wednesday

Jamestown Public Schools staff and students will not be required to wear masks in school starting Wednesday, March 2.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said, following the updated guidance from Governor Kathy Hochul, Chautauqua County government has opted not to extend the mask mandate, nor has the Jamestown Board of Education.

Whitaker said he’s on board with Hochul’s decision but he’s hoping more guidance comes from the State and County Departments of Health on all of the nuances related to situations where masks are and are not required, “If you test positive you can come back after five days, but you’re supposed to wear a mask for five more days after your five day return. I assume that’s still in place because we haven’t heard differently. Quarantine – there are quarantine rules that are different for vaccinated versus unvaccinated students but they all rely on all students being masked. So if students aren’t masked, do they still apply? I’m not sure.”

Whitaker added that all superintendents across the state are eagerly waiting to hear how the three foot versus six foot distancing will work given that it was based on students wearing masks. He said he hopes to learn more at a meeting with other superintendents today with more guidance being issued in the next week.