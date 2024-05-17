Master Gardener Plant Sale Set for Saturday, May 18

Chautauqua County’s Master Gardener Program will hold its annual Plant Sale this Saturday.

The sale will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. May 18 at the Jamestown Community College Science Center.

A diverse array of botanicals will be available including perennials, annuals, native plants, vegetables, and herbs.

In addition to the wide selection of plants, gently used gardening books and equipment will be available for sale. Complimentary soil Ph testing will be available. People should bring their soil sample in a small plastic baggie, which can have the Ph levels tested while they shop.

Admission is free . Only cash or check payments will be accepted.

For more information, contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension office at (716) 664-9502.