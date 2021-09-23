WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Master Gardeners Donate Books to Local Libraries

The Chautauqua County’s Master Gardener Volunteer Program has donated books to the 24 local libraries in the Chautauqua County Library system. The three books given to each of the branch library are titled, “Butterflies Belong Here,” “Mae the Mayfly,” and “One Little Lot.”

The books, purchased locally from Off the Beaten Path Bookstore in Lakewood, are aimed at youth ages pre-school to 4th grade. The donations are in support of the Master Gardener program mission of providing knowledge-based information on sustainable horticulture and gardening for the public.

