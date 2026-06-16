Master Gardeners Hosting ‘Evening In The Garden’ June 17

The Chautauqua County Master Gardeners will host Evening In The Garden this Wednesday at Jamestown Community College.
The event takes place from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 17 at the new Demonstration Garden in front of the JCC Science Building.
This free event will feature presentations on:
- Pollinators with Pat Martonis
- Verma Composting with Shannon Rinow
- Mosquito Traps with Cynthia Carlson
Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and reusable cup. The event will be held rain or shine.
For further questions, please call 716-664-9502 ext. 203 or email chautauquaag@cornell.edu.
Leave a Reply