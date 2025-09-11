Master Gardeners Hosting ‘Evening In The Garden’ On Sept. 17

Chautauqua County Master Gardener volunteers will host their popular “Evening in the Garden” event on Wednesday, September 17.

The free event will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the CCE-Chautauqua Demonstration Garden in Jamestown.

Leading the event will be CCE-Chautauqua Master Gardener volunteers and City of Jamestown Arborist Dan Stone. Dan will share techniques for pruning, mulching, protecting your tree from pests and disease, and even some favorite recommendations for your home.

Light refreshments will be served, and guests are asked to bring their own chairs. The garden is located on James Avenue in Jamestown, near JCC’s Science Building.

No RSVP is needed, but questions or requests for additional information or accommodations can be made by calling Katelyn Walley-Stoll, Ag Team Leader, at 716-664-9502 ext. 202 or emailing kaw249@cornell.edu.

For more information about programs offered by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County (CCE-Chautauqua), call 716-664-9502 or visit www.cce.cornell.edu/chautauqua.