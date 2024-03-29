Mater Gardener’s Help Desk Reopens April 3

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County’s Master Gardener Program’s Help Desk reopens April 3 for the 2024 gardening season.

Master Gardeners will be available in person to answer gardening questions each Wednesday in April through September, from noon to 2:00 p.m. The Help Desk will be located at the north entrance of the Jamestown Community College‘s Carnahan Center, located at 525 Falconer Street.

Along with being garden problem solvers, the volunteers at the Help Desk can also provide an immediate pH soil test. A small amount of dry soil is needed for this test, and with the results Master Gardeners can advise you if any alterations need to be made to your soil.

The Help Desk can also be reached by email at chautauquamg@cornell.edu or by phone at 716-664-9502 ext. 224