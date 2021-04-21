Mayor Sundquist Forming Task Force on Bringing Municipal Fiber Network to Jamestown

Mayor Eddie Sundquist is forming a Broadband Task Force to evaluate the potential for a municipal fiber network in Jamestown. Sundquist says there is no city in New York State that’s been able to roll out a municipal fiber network to homes and businesses,

“And with federal funding coming down the pipeline, both in American Rescue Funds and infrastructure bills and other funding related to broadband we do want to see if that is feasible for the city and address the digital divides that are occurring.”

Sundquist said he had heard from a lot of residents who had issues when schools went remote because they didn’t have access to internet or couldn’t get connected due to past due bills. The mayor said anyone from the community who has an interest in serving on this committee may contact his office at (716) 483-7600.