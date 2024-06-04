Mayville DMV Closed This Week Due To Staffing Shortages

The Department of Motor Vehicle Office in Mayville will be closed this week due to staffing shortages.

Chautauqua County Government released a statement saying operations are scheduled to resume on Monday, June 10.

Residents are encouraged to use online DMV services available at dmv.ny.gov for various transactions, including license renewals, registration renewals, and more.

DMV locations in Jamestown and Dunkirk are open this week.

For more information about the Department of Motor Vehicle Offices in Chautauqua County, visit: chqgov.com/county-clerk/Department-of-Motor-Vehicles.