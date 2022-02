The Mayville Department of Motor Vehicles will be open this Saturday, February 12 for snowmobiler registration.

County Clerk Larry Barmore said hundreds of out of state snowmobilers are expected to be in Chautauqua County this weekend thanks to recent heavy snow and cold weather that has resulted in all snowmobile trails being open.

Snowmobilers needing vehicle registration can visit the Mayville DMV from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. tomorrow. Walk-in service will be available.