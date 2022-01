The Department of Motor Vehicles office in Mayville will be open Saturday for snowmobile registration.

County Clerk Larry Barmore sent out a release saying that all snowmobile trails in Chautauqua County are open following a recent heavy snowfall.

Snowmobilers needing to complete registration may visit the Mayville DMV between 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 22.

All customers are asked to observe the State Health Department protocols for COVID-19.