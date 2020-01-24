Mayville Man Charged with Kidnapping, Robbery Following Two Home Invasions in Allegany County

FILLMORE, NY – A Mayville man is facing charges in Allegany County after he was allegedly involved in two home invasions on Wednesday.

New York State Police say 31-year-old Mark Sarama is in jail on $100,000 cash bail for charges including kidnapping and robbery.

Troopers received a 911 call Wednesday afternoon for an “unknown and unwanted armed man at a residence in the village of Fillmore.

Police say Samara had taken a victim from the home at gunpoint to get money at an ATM. Earlier in the day he had also gone to another residence and allegedly struck a 90-year-old man with a handgun, knocking him unconscious. He’s also accused of firing the weapon and stealing a flat-screen TV and cash.

Sarama stole the pistol from a third location where he was staying.

As he was being taken into custody, Sarama reportedly overdosed on narcotics and was sent to the hospital for treatment.

Sarama was charged with Kidnapping 2nd (B Felony), Burglary 1st degree (B Felony) 2 counts, Robbery 1st degree (B Felony) 2 counts, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree (C Felony), Grand Larceny 4th degree: Firearm (E Felony) and Resisting Arrest (A Misdemeanor). He was arraigned in the town of Hume Court and remanded to the Allegany County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash or $200,000 Insurance Company Bond or $300,000 Partially Secured Appearance Bond. The felony hearing is scheduled later this month.

