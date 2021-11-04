WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Mayville Man in Jail Following High Speed Chase through Ellicott, Jamestown

Mayville Man in Jail Following High Speed Chase through Ellicott, Jamestown

By Leave a Comment

A Mayville man was arrested following a high speed chase through the town of Ellicott and City of Jamestown late Wednesday night.

Sheriff’s Deputies report they were alerted that 35 year old Dimas Rios, who had an active felony arrest warrant, was holding a female victim against her will in his car. When deputies located Rios at a business on Route 60, he drove off from the scene at a high rate of speed. The chase ended when Rios’ car got stuck in a yard on Vinnie Street in Jamestown. He ran from his car but the Sheriff’s K-9 located him and he was arrested.

Rios is in the County Jail where he faces kidnapping charges and multiple traffic violations

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.