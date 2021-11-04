Mayville Man in Jail Following High Speed Chase through Ellicott, Jamestown

A Mayville man was arrested following a high speed chase through the town of Ellicott and City of Jamestown late Wednesday night.

Sheriff’s Deputies report they were alerted that 35 year old Dimas Rios, who had an active felony arrest warrant, was holding a female victim against her will in his car. When deputies located Rios at a business on Route 60, he drove off from the scene at a high rate of speed. The chase ended when Rios’ car got stuck in a yard on Vinnie Street in Jamestown. He ran from his car but the Sheriff’s K-9 located him and he was arrested.

Rios is in the County Jail where he faces kidnapping charges and multiple traffic violations