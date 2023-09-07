Mayville Man Sentenced in Fatal Hit and Run With Bicyclist in Buffalo

A Mayville man has been sentenced in a fatal hit and run involving a bicyclist in the City of Buffalo.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn has announced that 38-year-old Nicholas J. Rosado, also known as Nicholas J. Boaz, was sentenced Tuesday afternoon in State Supreme Court to two to six years in prison.

On Thursday, July 7, 2022, Rosado was driving a pickup truck on Abbott Road when he hit a bicyclist near Kenefick Avenue. Rosado left the scene and the victim, 27-year old Theodore Dionne of West Seneca, died from his injuries.

Rosado pleaded guilty to one count of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Without Reporting with Personal Injury Resulting in Death, the highest count in full satisfaction of the indictment against him. As part of the sentence, Rosado’s driver’s license and vehicle registration were revoked.