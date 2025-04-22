WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Mayville Receives $7.5 Million For Water Infrastructure Project

The village of Mayville is receiving $7.5 million for a water infrastructure improvement project.

The grant and interest-free financing package was approved by the State Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors. The monies will be used for the installation of a new groundwater well and/or the installation of treatment for the existing well that is currently contaminated with PFOA.

The State EFC Board’s approval authorizes municipal access to low-cost financing and previously announced grants to get shovels in the ground for critical water and sewer infrastructure projects. These investments help make projects more affordable, reducing the need for higher rate increases to fund improvements.

