Mayville Water Customers Asked to Reduce Water Consumption by 50%

Village of Mayville water customers are being asked to limit water use until Thursday, May 13th. The County Health Department issued the mandatory water conservation so that the Village can complete critical upgrades to their new well, which is the only well now in use.

On May 11th, the Village will install a permanent water pump in a new well to replace the temporary pump installed in December 2020 during a water emergency. This pump replacement will take approximately ten hours to complete which means the Village will be relying exclusively on water from the water storage tank while the well is off.

If during the pump replacement process, the water in the storage tank falls below a safe level, the Village will be forced to use one of the PFNA contaminated wells to supply emergency water to the system. If these PFNA contaminated water sources are used, a “Do Not Drink Order” will be required.

Village water customers can reduce water use by:

Not using any water outside of your home or business including filling swimming pools, washing cars, and watering lawns and gardens.

Limiting washing clothes during this period or use a commercially available laundromat.

Using paper plates and disposable silverware to reduce washing dishes. Only running automatic dishwashers when completely full.

Using less water for baths and taking shorter showers, and not letting the water run while brushing teeth.

Once the pump replacement is completed, a “Boil Water Advisory” will be required until passing water samples are collected from the new well. Water customers should prepare for this by filing water jugs for use during the boil water advisory.

Any questions about this can be directed to the Village of Mayville Public Works Superintendent at (716) 269-4801, or the County Health Department at (716) 753-4481.