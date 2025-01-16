Mayville Winter Fest Back On Under New Organizers

The Mayville Winter Fest is back on.

Just days after CHQ Chamber announced the event was being canceled this year due to rising insurance costs, among other things, another group has stepped in to revive the longtime winter celebration.

Inspire Good of WNY Inc. announced they would be working with the village of Mayville and other local businesses and individuals to put on the event the weekend of February 14 through 16 at Lakeside Park.

They stated in a social media post that due to the shortened timeframe for planning and a smaller budget, the event will look different from recent years.

Inspire Good of WNY Inc. was co-founded by Ariel Cartwright and Sorena Gilkinson. Their website states their mission is, “Igniting positive change in our local community and beyond, through a grassroots movement of highly motivated people” and states further that the organization is accomplishing that through “fundraising and using those funds to inspire good and give back.”

According to their social media , the organization is working with the village on their connections for the Ice Castle build and for having food vendors in the park.

They also stated that there will be a craft vendor showcase at the Chautauqua Suites Hotel. There will be no charge to attend the craft show.

For more information about the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/MayvilleWinterFestival