Mayville Winter Festival Canceled

The Mayville Winter Festival has been canceled for this year.

CHQ Chamber made the announcement Tuesday, stating that the decision was made after ongoing conversations over the past several months, and a thorough review by the planning committee Monday evening.

The Chamber said the decision to cancel the festival is based largely on “dramatically increased expenses and increasing challenges around the hands-on support required to mount an event of this magnitude.”

CHQ Chamber President and CEO Dan Heitzenrater noted, “After a great deal of discussion with insurance carriers around this event, the unfortunate reality is that there are certain activities and events traditionally associated with the Winter Festival that have now been deemed as ‘high-risk,’ and therefore become either uninsurable or very expensive to insure. As a result, very few of the traditional events, and some of the new things that were being planned, for this long-standing festival are not possible.”

Heitzenrater thanked everyone who had been involved in the event including the town of Chautauqua, Village of Mayville, volunteers, sponsors, and vendors. He said they would be reaching out directly to those who had already committed to participate in the event.