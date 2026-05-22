Memorial Day Events Planned Throughout Chautauqua County

Communities across Chautauqua County will be holding events in honor of Memorial Day this weekend.

The Blue Star Mothers will hold a Gold Star Memorial at Veterans Park in Jamestown at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 23. The park is located along West Third And Logan Streets.

Collaborative Children’s Solutions, in collaboration with the Jamestown Veterans Association, the Lake Erie NY 4 Blue Star Mothers, and the City of Jamestown will host the Memorial Day Parade at 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 25.

The parade will begin at Baker Park on West Fourth Street and travel down Fourth Street, taking a left onto Prendergast Avenue, then taking a right onto East Sixth Street, and lastly taking a left onto Lakeview Avenue where the parade will continue to the corner of Buffalo Street and Lakeview Ave.

Immediately following the parade, the public is invited to a remembrance ceremony to be held at Soldiers Circle in Lake View Cemetery.

In the City of Dunkirk, the day will begin with a memorial service at 8:30 a.m. at the Dunkirk Lighthouse presented by the Knights of Columbus and a 10:00 a.m. memorial service at Memorial Park directed by the Dunkirk Joint Veterans Council.

The Dunkirk Memorial Day Parade will begin approximately at 11 a.m. on Lake Shore Drive West to Central Avenue, proceeding to Fifth Street.