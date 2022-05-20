WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Memorial Day Parade Route Changed

Photo by United Veterans Council of Jamestown – Memorial Day Parade 2018

The United Veterans Council of Jamestown have announced a parade route change for the Memorial Day Parade scheduled for Monday, May 30.

The parade line up will still begin at 9:00 a.m. on West Fourth Street beginning at Washington Street. The parade will step off promptly at 10:00 a.m. It will travel down Fourth Street to Prendergast Avenue, and continue to East Sixth Street to Lakeview Avenue, continuing down Lakeview to Buffalo Street.

There will not be a ceremony at the Lakeview Cemetery.

Individuals and organizations who are interested in participating may register online using this form: https://forms.gle/7A8ca1VcYMBcoxo68

They may also contact Kim Ecklund at (716) 664-0405 or by email at kimberlyecklund@yahoo.com.

