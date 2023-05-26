Memorial Day Services Set for This Weekend

Communities are holding Memorial Day services this weekend to remember those who sacrificed it all.

In Jamestown, the Blue Star Mothers will hold its annual Gold Star Memorial Remembrance at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 27 at Veterans Memorial Park on West Third and Logan streets.

On Monday, May 29, the annual Memorial Day parade will take place in Jamestown. The parade starts at 10:00 a.m. and travels on Fourth Street to Prendergast Avenue and then onto the Buffalo Street entrance of the Lakeview Cemetery.

The Blue Star Mothers will hold a service in Soldiers Circle in the cemetery beginning at 10:45 a.m. directly following the parade.