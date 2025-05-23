Memorial Day Services To Take Place Over Next Week

Several services are on the schedule as part of Memorial Day this weekend.

Memorial Day honors and mourns the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Blue Star Mothers will host a Gold Star Parents Memorial Day Service at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 24 at Veterans Park on West Third Street and Logan Avenue in Jamestown.

On Monday, May 26, a VFW Service will be held at 9:00 a.m. at Veterans Park before the Jamestown Memorial Day Parade. The parade starts at 10:00 a.m. and will begin and Fourth and Washington Street, continuing down Fourth to Prendergast, turning right onto East Sixth Street before turning left onto Lakeview Avenue. The parade will continue to Lake View Cemetery where a service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Soldier’s Circle. The Memorial Day Parade Grand Marshall is United States Navy Veteran Jack A. Anderson. Anderson served from September 22, 1959 to June 10, 1963. He was enlisted during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

The Blue Star Mothers will host another service at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 31 where a Vietnam Plaque will be dedicated at Veterans Park. 2025 is the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.