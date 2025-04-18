MHA Dunkirk Site To Reopen In May

The Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County hopes to reopen the North County Recovery Center by early May.

MHA Executive Director Michael Nordin had announced three weeks ago that the center, located in Grace Lutheran Church, 601 Eagle Street in Dunkirk, was being closed temporarily because of issues with the building.

Nordin said, “We have been working with church personnel to determine and remediate the problem, and a resolution is near. Until we are back in operation, which we anticipate will be early next month, we will continue to have one of our recovery coaches at Dunkirk’s Friendly Kitchen every Tuesday.” Operated by Chautauqua County Rural Ministry, the Friendly Kitchen is at 319 Washington Avenue in Dunkirk.

Nordin emphasized that until the reopening, anyone in recovery from substance use or mental health disorders who would like to talk to or meet with an MHA coach in Dunkirk can call (716) 661-9044 or email info@MHAChautauqua.org.