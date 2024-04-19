Michelle Trussalo Appointed Ring Elementary Principal

The Jamestown School Board has approved the appointment of Michelle Trussalo as Principal of Ring Elementary School.

Trussalo, the current assistant principal at Fletcher Elementary School, will begin her appointment on July 1, 2024.

A 2008 graduate of Jamestown High School and city resident, Trussalo has spent the 2023-24 school year as Fletcher’s assistant principal. Prior to that appointment, she worked in various roles at Ring Elementary School, spending seven years as a special education teacher and serving 2022-23 school year as Ring’s teacher on special assignment, supporting students and staff.

Trussalo earned a bachelor’s and master’s in science in education from the State University of New York College at Cortland and also received school building and school district leader certifications from the Warner School of Education at the University of Rochester.

In her current role, she has served as an instruction leader in the planning, coordination, and administration of school activities and programs. She also has served on the building’s PBIS, shared decision making, family and community engagement, safety, and child study committees. District-wide, she has also served on the ELA and professional development steering committees.

Trussalo will succeed Annette Miller, who is retiring after nearly 35 years of service to the Jamestown Public Schools, including the last six as Ring’s principal.