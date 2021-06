Jamestown Tarp Skunks on WRFA

WRFA is broadcasting all Jamestown Tarp Skunk Home Games for 2021. The games will be broadcast live at 107.9 FM in Jamestown and also streamed on our website – WRFALP.com/Streaming – and our mobile app. All games will also be podcast and made available to listen to “on demand” at our Jamestown Tarp Skunks Soundcloud Page.

2021 WRFA BROADCAST SCHEDULE (All games start at 7 p.m.)

JUNE 2021

Thursday, June 10 – vs. Batavia Muckdogs

JULY 2021

Friday, July 2 – vs. Niagara Power

2021 Tarp Skunks Complete Schedule