Mitrano Responds to Vandalism at Reed Campaign Office, Criticizes Reed for Placing Blame Before Knowing All the Facts

PENN YAN – Democratic Candidate for Congress Tracy Mitrano is taking the Tom Reed (R-Corning) reelection campaign to task for drawing conclusions about a recent act of vandalism before knowing all the facts.

Reed’s Corning campaign office in Corning was the target of vandalism on Tuesday night when a brick was thrown through a window. The incident is under investigation and so far no suspects have been identified. But despite there being no arrests and no suspects being identified, Reed’s campaign said the incident was an example of the radicalism from opponents on the far left.

During a conference call with media on Thursday, Mitrano said she is obviously against such type of behavior, but also said it was unfair to pin the incident on political opponents before any suspects were identified and an arrest was made.

“I am calling on Bill Boland, mayor of Corning, and the city of Corning Police to do a thorough investigation. If there happens to be some political connection to their work, that will be of interest to everyone and I will condone [the findings],” Mitrano said. “But I do find that it is inappropriate to speculate, based on a campaign and based on a running narrative that Tom Reed has that he’s always going to fight extremism, even in talking about his opponent (me)…. this is McCarthy-like stuff.”

Meanwhile, Reed also had a conference call on Thursday and said that he felt it was rather obvious the motive behind the attack, and stands by his campaign’s assessment that it was likely politically motivated by those who oppose his reelection effort.