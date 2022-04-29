Moderna Seeking Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids 6 Months-5 Years Old

Moderna is seeking emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months through 5 years of age.

CNN reports no COVID-19 vaccines have been authorized for children younger than 5 in the US — about 18 million people — and a timeline to potential authorization is not yet clear. Moderna officials have said the FDA is expected to move fast, and a Pfizer official suggested its vaccine for younger children could be available in June, if it’s authorized.

FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Director Dr. Peter Marks called vaccines for younger children “one of our highest priorities,” but acknowledged the agency needed complete applications from vaccine manufacturers in order to finish its review.

The FDA will ask its independent vaccine advisers to weigh in on vaccines for younger children, too, and Marks said the agency would release a timeline for advisory committee meetings in the next week.