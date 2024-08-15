More Roof, Sewer, Water Line Repair Grants Available For Jamestown Homeowners

Another round of roof, sewer lateral and water line repair grant funds is now available for Jamestown homeowners.

The Jamestown Department of Development announced applications are being accepted now through August 30 for funding up to $25,000 for repairs.

Homeowners must have lived in the property for at least one year and have no outstanding code violations other than the roof or sewer line issues.

The applicant also cannot have received any additional ARPA funding through the City of Jamestown’s Assessor’s Senior Citizen grant nor the Department of Development ARPA Mini Home Repair Grant.

Awards will be determined on a first come, first serve basis.

The grant program was funded using $2.75 million in American Rescue Plan monies. There is currently $600,000 leftover in those grant funds.

The application can be found at: https://www.jamestownny.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/2024-Roof-and-Sewer-Repair-Program_Application-8-13-2024-Update-4.0.pdf