Motorists Advised Of ‘Drive Your Tractor To School Day’

Friday, June 6 is Drive Your Tractor to School Day for the Pine Valley Central School District.

Area motorists are urged to stay alert and use extra caution while driving in the school district’s region tomorrow.

Numerous students from the junior/senior high school will be on the road in celebration of the district’s 21st annual Drive Your Tractor to School Day. Students bringing their farm equipment to campus must arrive by 7:30 a.m. and will be back on the road starting at approximately 2:50 p.m. for their after-school commute.

This beloved agricultural education tradition, which also features a visit by various livestock in collaboration with the district’s Future Farmers of America club, began at Pine Valley CSD in 2003. The only year Tractor Day wasn’t possible was in 2020 due to the pandemic.