Motorists Advised to Keep An Eye Out for Deer During Fall Months

Motorists are advised to keep an eye out for deer during the Fall months.

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and Department of Environmental Conservation released a joint statement saying deer become more active and are more likely to enter public roadways this time of year.

The months of November and December are breeding season for deer and the animals are more visible.

According to the University at Albany’s Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research, 41% of the crashes in 2021 between deer and vehicles occurred during the October to December time span.

Motorists should be aware animals are especially active at dawn and dusk when visibility may be reduced and commuter traffic may be heavy.

DEC recommends motorists take these precautions to reduce the chance of hitting a deer:

– Decrease speed when you approach deer near roadsides. Deer can “bolt” or change direction at the last minute;

– If you see a deer go across the road, decrease speed and be careful. Deer often travel in groups, so expect other deer to follow;

– Use emergency lights or a headlight signal to warn other drivers when deer are seen on or near the road;

– Use caution on roadways marked with deer crossing signs; and

– Use extreme caution when driving at dawn or dusk, when animal movement is at its highest and visibility is reduced.

– If encountering an animal on the roadway, brake firmly but do not swerve. Swerving can cause a collision with another vehicle, a tree, a pole, or other objects. If an animal is hit, the DEC advises motorists to stay away from the animal. A frightened, wounded deer could use its powerful legs and sharp hooves to cause harm.

If you strike or encounter an animal you should move your vehicle to a safe place, call police, and don’t assume your vehicle is safe to drive.