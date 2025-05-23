Motorists Asked To ‘Give Turtles A Brake’ On World Turtle Day

Motorists are encouraged to “Give Turtles A Brake” as turtles are nesting in May and June.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said turtles are often spotted on or near roads this time of year as they search for sandy areas or loose soils to lay their eggs and thousands of turtles are killed each year by unsuspecting drivers when turtles cross roads to find nesting areas.

Acting Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Vehicle strikes are a major cause of turtle mortality this time of year, so DEC is asking drivers to be cautious, be on the lookout, and slow down, especially on roads near rivers and marshy areas.”

Drivers who see a turtle on the road are encouraged to slow down to avoid hitting it with their vehicle. If the driver can safely stop and exit the vehicle, motorists should consider moving the turtle to the shoulder on the side of the road in the direction it was facing. Motorists are advised not to pick up or drag turtles by their tails. Most turtles, other than snapping turtles, can be picked up safely by the sides of their shells. It is important to maintain a secure grip as turtles may kick to loosen your hold and dropping them can result in potential injury.

Snapping turtles require special care when handling — they have long necks that can snap back and inflict a strong bite if held by the sides. Instead, turtles should be picked up by the rear of the shell using both hands or carefully slid onto a mat or blanket and dragged safely across the road, see a video of how to help a snapping turtle cross the road.

DEC reminds people not to take turtles home. All native turtles are protected by law and cannot be kept without a DEC permit. Most of the 11 species of land turtles that are native to New York are in decline. It takes many years for a turtle to reach maturity. Losing even one mature female can have a negative impact on a local population. A licensed wildlife rehabilitator may be able to help if an injured turtle is found. Learn more about New York’s native turtles on DEC’s website.

The DEC recognizes May 23 as World Turtle Day. American Tortoise Rescue, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the protection of all species of tortoise and turtle, created World Turtle Day® to celebrate and protect turtles and tortoises and their disappearing habitats around the world. These gentle animals have been around for 200 million years, yet are rapidly disappearing due to smuggling, the exotic food industry, climate change, loss of habitat, and the illegal pet trade.