Multiple Fire Companies Respond To Chautauqua County Landfill Fire

Multiple fire companies helped put out a fire at the Chautauqua County Landfill early Monday morning.

The Sinclairville Fire Company received a call just after 3:30 a.m. about a possible fire. Due to the size and nature of the location, a large-scale mutual aid response was immediately activated to secure adequate resources and water supply.

Fire crews from numerous departments worked collaboratively in the early hours to establish water tenders and secure the area. Water supply operations were successfully managed, utilizing a tanker shuttle system with a fill site established at the Den Adelsman’s Klub.

The situation was brought under control when Landfill staff were able to effectively mitigate the fire at its source by deploying heavy equipment to cover the affected area with dirt. Incident Command reported the fire was contained and stable at 6:42 a.m. Monday.