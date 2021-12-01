Murray Bob Lecture to Feature Poet, Essayist Sony Ton-Aime at Prendergast Library

The 17th Annual Murray Bob Lecture will feature Chautauqua Institution‘s Sony Ton-Aime this Thursday at the Prendergast Library.

Ton-Aime is a Haitian poet, essayist, and translator. In addition to his book, “LaWomann,” he is the author of the Haitian-Creole translation of the book “Olympic Hero: The Lennox Kilgour’s Story.” He also is a co-founding editor of ID-13, a journal that publishes the work of incarcerated people.

Library Community Outreach and Programming Manager Jennifer Champ said this year’s lecture will be in person after being virtual in 2020, “His lecture’s title is “Writing for Pleasure in Service of Bridge Building.” So he’s talking about writing and connecting people through maybe differences that they have, of writing for the pleasure of writing, and poetry, and that kind of thing. And after the lecture, the Chautauqua Poetry Makerspace is going to be set up in the community room and people can partake in that to see how that works.”

The free lecture and makerspace event take place 6:30 to 8:00pm tomorrow, December 2nd. Masks are required for all people visiting the library.