Murray L. Bob Lecture to Feature Field and Fork Network Director on Food Insecurity

The 2022 Murray L. Bob Lecture will focus on food insecurity.

The annual lecture will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. tonight at the James Prendergast Library.

Community Outreach and Programming Manager Jennifer Champ said it will feature Field and Fork Network Co-Founder and Executive Director Lisa French, who will be joined by Jamestown Public Market Director Linnea Haskins, “She’ll be addressing different aspects of food insecurity and what they do to combat, and foster a sustainable food system. And joining her, of course, will be Linnea who has worked closely with them to start the ‘double-up food bucks’ program here through the Jamestown Public Market and the Mobile Market. And she’ll talk about how that has had an impact on the Jamestown community in particular.”

No registration is needed for the free event and it will feature a reception after the presentation.

For more information, visit www.prendergastlibrary.org