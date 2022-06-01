Muskellunge Season Starts June 1 on Inland Waters in NYS

Muskellunge fishing season begins June 1 on inland waters in New York State

State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos said while June 1 marks inland fishing for muskellunge, June 15 is the date for Great Lakes waters. On April 1, 2022, DEC changed muskellunge season opening dates from floating Saturday openers to these new fixed dates.

Seggos said, “Muskellunge are considered the ultimate trophy to many anglers who pursue these fish for the challenge, massive size potential, and well-earned status as top predators.”

Muskellunge, or “muskies,” are New York’s largest freshwater sportfish, sometimes exceeding 50 pounds. Often referred to as the “fish of 10,000 casts,” muskies are notoriously difficult to catch.

Popular hotspots for trophy muskies include Chautauqua Lake, the St. Lawrence River and Upper Niagara River. Other quality fisheries can be found at Cassadaga, Waneta, Greenwood, and Bear lakes.

Muskies are managed as trophy fish in New York, and minimum size regulations of 40 inches for inland waters and 54 inches for Great Lakes waters reflect that. Some exceptions to inland water regulations exist, so please check the current fishing regulations guide for the water you plan to fish.