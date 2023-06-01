Muskie Fishing Season Starts June 1 for Chautauqua Lake, June 15 for Great Lakes

Muskie fishing season opens today for inland waters in New York State, including Chautauqua Lake.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation announced that the fishing seasons for muskellunge will begin June 15 in Great Lakes waters.

A member of the pike family, muskellunge, or “muskies” are New York’s largest freshwater sportfish. Muskellunge can grow to massive sizes, sometimes reaching 50 pounds or more, and are considered the ultimate trophy by anglers who pursue them. Referred to as the “fish of 10,000 casts,” it takes patience and dedication to catch one of these toothy top predators.

For tips on how to catch and properly handle muskies visit, https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/100343.html

New York’s minimum size regulations reflect the muskellunge’s trophy status. The minimum size limit for inland waters is 40 inches. The limit is 54 inches for Great Lakes waters.