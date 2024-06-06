Name of Jamestown Woman Killed in North Harmony Car Crash Released

The name of the Jamestown woman killed in a one-car crash on Tuesday has been released.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said the SUV driven by 19-year old Victoria Smith of Lakewood went off Route 394 near Carpenter Pringle Road in the town of North Harmony, causing it to rollover.

One of the passengers, 19 year old Nija Slater-Hawkins of Jamestown, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. The third passenger who was pronounced deceased at the scene was identified as 22 year old Franchesca Oneal-Hawkins of Jamestown.

Both Victoria and Nija were transported to UPMC Hamot for treatment of their injures. Nija has since been released from the hospital while Victoria is still being treated. The investigation is still ongoing.