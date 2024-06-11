Nate Aldrich Receives NYS EDC Rising Star Award

Chautauqua County Economic Development Coordinator and Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth‘s Manager Nate Aldrich has been recognized with an award by the New York State Economic Development Council.

Aldrich is the recipient of the 2024 James W. Griffin Rising Star Award.

The Rising Star Award honors an individual, age 40 and under, who has made a significant contribution to the economic development profession in New York State, with consideration given to quality of service and impact on New York’s economy. Innovation in their field and community service/volunteerism are also taken into consideration.

Aldrich is a native of Chautauqua County and has held his position within county government while also serving as manager of CCPEG. In prior years, he also held a position as a planner for Chautauqua County.

Deputy County Executive for Economic Development and CCIDA CEO Mark Geise said Aldrich is a key member of the team currently developing a $17 million, 150 acre shovel-ready site in Ripley, much of which is being funded through external sources he’s been able to secure.

In 2023, CCPEG leveraged more than $28 million in grant funding to assist with various development efforts, secured $1.2 million in grants, assisted 47 individual projects, allocated approximately $460,000 to partners, and engaged with 65 partner agencies.

Aldrich’s other recent highlights include providing technical assistance to the City of Dunkirk, which applied for and received the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Award, and he was a leading contributor to the Live CHQ/Choose CHQ talent attraction and retention campaign for Chautauqua County.

Aldrich received his Master’s Degree in Urban Planning from the University at Buffalo School of Architecture and Planning. He was chosen by the faculty at UB to receive the American Institute of Certified Planners 2016 Planning Excellence Award from the American Planning Association. Aldrich also was named in 2020 to Buffalo Business First’s “30 Under 30” list.