New York State kids can visit the National Comedy Center for free now through spring break.

The NCC announced “Family Field Trips” where children and teens age 17 and under will be admitted for free with an accompanying adult paying admission now through April 16, 2022.

Up to two children or teens per adult will be allowed.

Advanced reservations are strongly recommended. For more details on the special family offer and to reserve tickets, visit ComedyCenter.org/Family.