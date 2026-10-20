National Comedy Center Announces Significant Acquisition of ‘I Love Lucy’ Show Materials

The National Comedy Center has announced as part of the 75th Anniversary of the I Love Lucy show the acquisition of a significant collection of the show’s production materials.

The collection includes hundreds of rare, previously unseen behind-the-scenes photographs, Lucy and Desi’s personally owned 35mm film prints of the series, and a rare original script draft representing the earliest known revisions to the formative I Love Lucy pilot episode. The photographs offer an intimate view of the day-to-day working environment of one of Hollywood’s earliest and most influential television production facilities.

The newly preserved photographic collection provides an extraordinary visual record of I Love Lucy behind the scenes, revealing the close collaborative working relationships among the series’ principal creative architects. Candid images capture Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, writers Jess Oppenheimer, Madelyn Pugh and Bob Carroll Jr., and crew members including cinematographer Karl Freund at work bringing the series to life, along with audience members, Hollywood executives and family members who visited the set during the series’ historic run. The collection is being digitized and preserved in collaboration with Desilu, Too, the family company that manages the legacy of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

A rare original script draft representing the earliest known revisions to the formative I Love Lucy pilot episode is now being preserved by the National Comedy Center’s Carl Reiner Department of Archives and Preservation and exhibited at the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum. The script reveals the creative groundwork for the landmark series – when it was still titled “The Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Show” and its central characters were named “Lucy and Larry Lopez.” This rare record offers a revealing look at the development of the characters, structure and dialogue that would become familiar to generations of television audiences. From the personal collection of original series writer Bob Carroll Jr. and generously provided by his daughter, Christina Carroll, the script is part of the broader Bob Carroll Jr. collection preserved at the museum, featuring thousands of annotated creative papers and scripts documenting his writing partnership with Madelyn Pugh and their decades-long collaboration with Lucille Ball, from My Favorite Husband through Life with Lucy.

The Comedy Center is unveiling selections from this substantial collection publicly for the first time with a new exhibition at the Lucy-Desi Museum planned for 2027. It will expand the museum’s exploration of the lives, careers and legacy of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz and the pioneering role and remarkable influence that I Love Lucy and Desilu Studios had on television and the entertainment industry.

Also being added to the Museum’s collection are 35mm film prints of I Love Lucy personally owned by Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz for private home viewing, and provided by Desilu, Too. Screened privately for family and friends as well as for professional purposes, these prints offer a tangible connection to how Lucy and Desi shared and revisited their work beyond its original television broadcasts.

All of these historically important materials will reside at the Lucy-Desi Museum, where they will be preserved and shared with audiences for generations to come.

I Love Lucy premiered on CBS on October 15, 1951. In 2023, Variety named I Love Lucy the #1 greatest television show of all time The museum will continue celebrating I Love Lucy’s 75th anniversary throughout the remainder of 2026 and through 2027, with special programming and experiences exploring the landmark series, its groundbreaking history and enduring legacy.