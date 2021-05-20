National Comedy Center Announces ‘Summer Fun Weeks,’ ‘Riverside Saturdays’

The National Comedy Center has announced “Summer Fun Weeks” and “Riverside Saturdays” for the Summer of 2021. With the Comedy Fest postponed, the NCC is debuting 7-week themed series that will run June 20th through August 7th that celebrates many of the most beloved comedy genres and talent.

NCC Executive Director Journey Gunderson said the first week’s theme is Buddy Comedies like Wayne’s World and Cheech and Chong with the second week focusing on Comedy in the Workplace like “The Office” and 30 Rock, “The Healing Power of comedy, Animation and Cartooning in comedy, Slapstick comedy, we do a week focused on Legends of Comedy’s History, and then the final week of the seven weeks series is a spotlight on the impact on comedy of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.”

Riverside Saturdays will feature free movies and live music in Comedy Center Park on the Jamestown Riverwalk. Gunderson said reservations will be needed even though it is free, “Because, technically, we do have to control capacity to ensure our ability to social distance. If anyone has seen the expansive, beautiful, green space lawn in Comedy Center Park facing the Chadakoin, you know it’s a pretty large space, so we don’t anticipate having to turn many people away.”

Gunderson added that Gebbie Foundation CEO Greg Edwards, who is a member of the group working on the forthcoming Chadakoin River Strategic Business Plan, said the series will help to introduce more people to the Chadakoin River Basin, “He said that this summer event programming in Comedy Center Park is a perfect compliment to the implementation of that plan and that activating that area with night-time entertainment will introduce residents and visitors to a beautiful setting that is really destined to become a signature downtown location.”

For more information on the Summer Fun series, visit comedycenter.org/summerfun.