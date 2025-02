The National Comedy Center is offering free admission to kids and teenagers for a limited time.

Now until April 19, 2025, up to two kids and teens, age 17 and under, will be admitted to both the National Comedy Center and Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum for free with the purchase of an admission ticket by an accompanying adult.

Both museums are open Thursday through Monday, 10:00 a.m. to 5 pm.

For more information on the special admission offer, visit ComedyCenter.org/kids.