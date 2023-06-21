National Comedy Center Opens Exhibit Honoring Carolines on Broadway

The National Comedy Center has opened a new exhibition honoring legendary New York City comedy club Carolines on Broadway.

Club Founder and Owner Caroline Hirsch joined Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson in cutting the ribbon to officially open the exhibit.

The exhibit celebrates the 40-year legacy of the iconic Times Square comedy venue – one of the world’s most important venues for showcasing the art of stand-up comedy. It features iconic artifacts, including the stage backdrop bearing the world-renowned harlequin Carolines logo, showroom curtains and signage, entry doors and “barfly” stools.

Carolines showcased the world’s greatest comedic talent – first in Chelsea and later at the South Street Seaport, before calling Times Square home in 1992. Comedians gracing the Carolines stage included Jerry Seinfeld, Robin Williams, Chris Rock, Wanda Sykes, Margaret Cho, Jay Leno, Amy Schumer and more.

The club closed at the end of December 2022, after announcing it was not renewing its lease for the Times Square location.

The Carolines exhibit is now open to the public. Museum visitors are welcome to take photos in front of the iconic stage backdrop.