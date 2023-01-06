National Comedy Center Participating in Museums for All Program

The National Comedy Center has announced it is participating in a program for low-income people.

The Comedy Center is now part of the Museums for All program, which is administered by the Association of Children’s Museums to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.

The Museums for All program supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits, who can now visit the National Comedy Center and Lucy Desi Museum for a minimal fee of $2 dual admission, per person, for up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 1,000 museums across the country.

Tickets may be purchased in advance at ComedyCenter.org, or by visiting the admissions desk at either the National Comedy Center or Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum.