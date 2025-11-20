National Comedy Center Receives Award For Memory Cafe

The National Comedy Center has been named a Gold Winner in the 5th Annual Anthem Awards for its One Laugh at a Time: A National Comedy Center Memory Café.

The monthly program supports individuals living with memory loss and their caregivers. The Comedy Center earned Gold honors in the Education, Art & Culture category for Corporate Social Responsibility and Local Community Engagement, placing the initiative among the top-tier social-impact programs recognized worldwide.

The 5th Annual Anthem Awards received more than 2,000 submissions from 42 countries worldwide. Launched by The Webby Awards in 2021, the Anthem Awards is one of the world’s leading platforms celebrating social impact, cultural change, and community engagement.

The National Comedy Center introduced its Memory Café this past February, offering a monthly, supportive gathering for individuals living with dementia, Alzheimer’s, or other memory-related conditions, along with their caregivers, family members, and care partners. The program invites participants to explore immersive museum exhibits that celebrate comedy’s greatest legends and most memorable moments, creating meaningful opportunities for connection through shared experiences, familiar comedy, and the comfort of community.

Winners of the Anthem Awards are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), whose judges include leaders from global organizations dedicated to social impact, arts, health, and community well-being.

The Center’s Memory Café program is made possible by Exhale – an initiative funded by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York.

The National Comedy Center will continue to host its free Memory Café on the first Monday of each month, with the next gathering taking place on Monday, December 1, 2025. Reservations are encouraged with space limited. Families who are unable to attend on the first Monday of the month may also contact the Comedy Center to explore arrangements for visiting with their loved ones at other times.

For more information, visit ComedyCenter.org/MemoryCafe.