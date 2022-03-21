National Comedy Center to Open Exhibit on Carl Reiner in July

The National Comedy Center will open a multi-media exhibit on Carl Reiner on July 1, 2022.

The exhibit, titled “Keep Laughing,” will showcase hundreds of never-before-seen archival materials spanning Reiner’s seven decades as a writer, director, producer, author, and performer. Visitors will be able to explore interactive stations that feature rare audiovisual clips, creative papers, photographs, and dimensional artifacts.

The exhibit will run throughout 2022 and beyond.

Reiner, who was a founding Advisory Board member of the National Comedy Center, will also be celebrated with a special event, “Carl Reiner at 100 – Celebrating a Comedy Legacy,” on July 27. The National Comedy Center will partner with Chautauqua Institution for an evening program featuring his children Annie, Lucas and Rob Reiner, and best friend Mel Brooks. The presentation will feature in-person and video appearances by special guests as well as rare footage from the National Comedy Center’s new exhibit.