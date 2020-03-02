National Comedy Center Wins USA Today’s ‘Best New Museum’ Award

JAMESTOWN – The National Comedy Center has been named the “Best New Museum” in the country by USA Today as part of the 2020 USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.

The NCC was one of 20 new museums nominated for the award by a panel of nationally-recognized travel journalists, tourism experts and USA Today editors. All of the nominees were museums that opened over the past two years, including art galleries, science museums and children’s museums in cities across the United States and Canada.

The Comedy Center was selected as the no. 1 museum in the “Best New Museum” category by popular vote after a four-week voting period that ended February 17.

Last summer the NCC was named by TIME magazine as one of the “World’s Greatest Places” and People magazine selected it as one of its “100 Reasons to Love America.” Also In early 2019, the Center was voted #2 2 out of 20 new attractions by USA Today Readers’ Choice “Best New Attraction” award.