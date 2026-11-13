National Grid Awards Maplevale Farms $388,000 Grant For New Findley Lake Facility

National Grid has awarded Maplevale Farms a $388,000 economic development grant to offset electricity infrastructure costs at its new Findley Lake facility.

Maplevale Farms, a long-established food distribution company, received the grant to relocate from Falconer and modernize operations to a new, $31 million, 126,000-square-foot facility. When construction is complete, the new site will feature dry and cold storage, approximately 20,000 square feet of office space, and nearly 64,000 square feet for cutting fresh steaks and an 8,500-square-foot maintenance shop.

The project will retain more than 200 jobs and creating 23 new positions. National Grid is supporting the expansion with an Electric Capital Investment Incentive Program grant, which will offset costs of a three-phase voltage conversion and other distribution system improvements needed to accommodate increased electricity demand.

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency approved in 2025 a 10-year Payment in Lieu of Taxes to Maplevale Farms for the project which includes sales tax exemptions and mortgage tax abatement.